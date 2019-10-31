Bahrain Beat: Ask the Therapist - Relationships

This audio file was produced from AFN Bahrain as its local newscast, which airs daily on 106.3 “The Eagle”.



MANAMA, Bahrain (Oct. 31, 2019) Ms. Carla Forte spoke about about empowering versus dis-empowering relationships and the "Karpman Triangle" during our weekly show "Ask the Therapist." Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Christopher M. O'Grady reports from AFN Bahrain.