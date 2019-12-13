Pacific Pulse: 13 December, 2019

Exercise Forest Light participants conduct an Aviation Delivered Ground Refueling Drill and Scott Air Force Base hosts Japan Air Self Defense Force Leaders.
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2019
|Date Posted:
|12.12.2019 02:20
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Year
|2019
|Location:
|JP
