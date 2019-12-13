(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Pacific Pulse: 13 December, 2019

    Pacific Pulse: 13 December, 2019

    JAPAN

    12.12.2019

    Audio by Seaman Apprentice Belen Saldana 

    Media Center - Japan

    Exercise Forest Light participants conduct an Aviation Delivered Ground Refueling Drill and Scott Air Force Base hosts Japan Air Self Defense Force Leaders.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.12.2019
    Date Posted: 12.12.2019 02:20
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 61846
    Filename: 1912/DOD_107520205.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2019
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Pulse: 13 December, 2019, by SA Belen Saldana, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Forest Light
    Scott Air Force Base
    Japan Self Defense Force
    Iwakuni Friendship Relay Marathon
    Forest Light Middle Army

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio
  • Flag/Report Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT