    Lab Life - Episode 18: Keeping the fight "unfair"

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    12.11.2019

    On this episode of The Lab Life podcast, the Air Force Research Laboratory's Alex Garcia and Capt. Josh Lee talk about networked weapons, guidance systems and what their teams are doing to keep the fight 'unfair.'

    To submit questions or feedback for our podcast, email lablifepodcast@gmail.com.

    Visit us online at www.afresearchlab.com

