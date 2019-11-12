On this episode of The Lab Life podcast, the Air Force Research Laboratory's Alex Garcia and Capt. Josh Lee talk about networked weapons, guidance systems and what their teams are doing to keep the fight 'unfair.'
To submit questions or feedback for our podcast, email lablifepodcast@gmail.com.
Visit us online at www.afresearchlab.com
|Date Taken:
|12.11.2019
|Date Posted:
|12.11.2019 13:09
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|61830
|Filename:
|1912/DOD_107517375.mp3
|Length:
|00:36:52
|Year
|2019
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|51
This work, Lab Life - Episode 18: Keeping the fight "unfair", must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT