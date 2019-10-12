The USACAPOC Podcast is here! In this episode, MG Guthrie takes about the command plan, the Army Combat Fitness Test, and 38G new Monuments Men and Women training and more!
|Date Taken:
|12.10.2019
|Date Posted:
|12.10.2019 18:52
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|61822
|Filename:
|1912/DOD_107514574.mp3
|Length:
|00:22:20
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NC, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USACAPOC PODCAST #1 (MG Darrell Guthrie), by LTC Jefferson Wolfe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
