    USACAPOC PODCAST #1 (MG Darrell Guthrie)

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    12.10.2019

    Audio by Lt. Col. Jefferson Wolfe 

    U.S. Army Civil Affairs and Psychological Operations Command (Airborne)

    The USACAPOC Podcast is here! In this episode, MG Guthrie takes about the command plan, the Army Combat Fitness Test, and 38G new Monuments Men and Women training and more!

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.10.2019
    Date Posted: 12.10.2019 18:52
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 61822
    Filename: 1912/DOD_107514574.mp3
    Length: 00:22:20
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USACAPOC PODCAST #1 (MG Darrell Guthrie), by LTC Jefferson Wolfe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

