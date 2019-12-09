Air Force Radio News 9 December 2019

Air Force Vice Chief of Staff Gen. Stephen W. Wilson paid a visit to the Air Force Technical Applications Center at Patrick Air Force Base, Dec. 4, to meet with nuclear scientists and engineers about their role in global nuclear deterrence and nonproliferation.

The visit gave the leaders an opportunity to discuss future operations and algorithmic warfare – the method by which battles are fought using artificial intelligence and machine learning as a weapon system – with members of the Defense Department’s sole nuclear treaty monitoring center and the United States' technical surveillance center of excellence.