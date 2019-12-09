(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 9 December 2019

    UNITED STATES

    12.09.2019

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Greg Cerny 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Air Force Vice Chief of Staff Gen. Stephen W. Wilson paid a visit to the Air Force Technical Applications Center at Patrick Air Force Base, Dec. 4, to meet with nuclear scientists and engineers about their role in global nuclear deterrence and nonproliferation.
    The visit gave the leaders an opportunity to discuss future operations and algorithmic warfare – the method by which battles are fought using artificial intelligence and machine learning as a weapon system – with members of the Defense Department’s sole nuclear treaty monitoring center and the United States' technical surveillance center of excellence.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.09.2019
    Date Posted: 12.09.2019 11:08
    Category: Newscasts
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 9 December 2019, by SSgt Greg Cerny, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

