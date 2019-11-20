(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Podcast: Cowboy Smart Money - Life Insurance

    Podcast: Cowboy Smart Money - Life Insurance

    CHEYENNE, WY, UNITED STATES

    11.20.2019

    Audio by Tech. Sgt. Jacqueline Marshall 

    Wyoming National Guard

    Cowboy Smart Money is a podcast provided to enhance the financial strength and resilience of Service Members in the State of Wyoming.
    In episode five, we discuss Life Insurance. We ask a variety of questions that will point you in the right direction when looking for life insurance that meets your needs. Glenn also shares his best tips on what to look for when shopping for an insurance agent.

    Capt. Holscher is the comptroller for the 153d Airlift Wing. Glenn Lyons, CLU, ChFC, is a personal financial counselor to service members in Wyoming.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.20.2019
    Date Posted: 12.06.2019 15:16
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 61773
    Filename: 1912/DOD_107501445.mp3
    Length: 00:46:42
    Location: CHEYENNE, WY, US 
    Hometown: CHEYENNE, WY, US
