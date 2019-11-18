A cut down hour-long radio show with the topic being "Mental Blocks to Creative Thinking."
|Date Taken:
|11.18.2019
|Date Posted:
|12.05.2019 09:01
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|61740
|Filename:
|1912/DOD_107496633.mp3
|Length:
|00:18:33
|Artist
|MCSN Annaliss Candelaria
|Year
|2019
|Location:
|NAVAL STATION GUANTANAMO BAY, CU
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 191118-N-BW566-1001, by SN Annaliss Candelaria, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT