(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    191118-N-BW566-1001

    191118-N-BW566-1001

    NAVAL STATION GUANTANAMO BAY, CUBA

    11.18.2019

    Audio by Seaman Annaliss Candelaria 

    AFN Guantanamo Bay

    A cut down hour-long radio show with the topic being "Mental Blocks to Creative Thinking."

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.18.2019
    Date Posted: 12.05.2019 09:01
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 61740
    Filename: 1912/DOD_107496633.mp3
    Length: 00:18:33
    Artist MCSN Annaliss Candelaria
    Year 2019
    Location: NAVAL STATION GUANTANAMO BAY, CU 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 191118-N-BW566-1001, by SN Annaliss Candelaria, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Radio GTMO

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio
  • Flag/Report Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT