102nd Intelligence Wing Director of Psychological Health, Ms. Jill Garvin, speaks to Senior Master Sgt. Donald Kochka about his personal journey in coping with loss. Disclaimer: Some of the topics discussed in this podcast may be upsetting for some listeners.
|Date Taken:
|12.02.2019
|Date Posted:
|12.04.2019 13:01
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|61736
|Filename:
|1912/DOD_107494817.mp3
|Length:
|00:38:10
|Location:
|OTIS ANGB, MA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|18
This work, 102nd Intelligence Wing Wellness Podcast Dec. 2, 2019, by Timothy Sandland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT