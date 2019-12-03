Today's story: "Operation Christmas Drop" is getting ready to deliver aid to 20,000 people on 56 islands in the Pacific Ocean.
|Date Taken:
|12.03.2019
|Date Posted:
|12.03.2019 12:52
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|61656
|Filename:
|1912/DOD_107490777.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Year
|2018
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|26
This work, Air Force Radio News 03 December 2019, by A1C Miguel Rosario, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT