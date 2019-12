Marine Minute

I'M CORPORAL NATHAN HALL WITH YOUR MARINE MINUTE.



MARINES WITH THE SPECIAL REACTION TEAM RECENTLY PARTICIPATED IN A MARKSMANSHIP OBSERVER SNIPER QUALIFICATION COURSE ABOARD CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA.







IN ORDER TO QUALIFY, MARINES MUST EXECUTE A COLD BORE SHOT INTO A DIAMOND, AND FOLLOW WITH FIVE MORE CONSECUTIVE SHOTS INTO THE SAME DIAMOND. THIS ENSURES THEIR ACCURACY IN A REAL-LIFE SCENARIO.







TEAM LEADER SERGEANT RICHARD KENNEDY WITH THE SPECIAL REACTION TEAM, SAID QUOTE “THIS TRAINING RIGHT HERE IS REALLY IMPORTANT, MAINLY DUE TO THE FACT THAT IN THE CASE OF AN ACTIVE SHOOTER OR BARRICADE SUSPECT; MARKSMEN MEMBERS WILL POST ON THE OUTSIDE OF A HOUSE OR A BUILDING, PROVIDING INFORMATION FOR THE TEAM.”





THIS COURSE ALSO PROVIDES TRAINING FOR INNER PERIMETER SECURITY, INTELLIGENCE GATHERING, AND HIGHLY ACCURATE & EFFECTIVE NEUTRALIZATION OF HOSTILE TARGETS IN HIGH RISK SITUATIONS.







MARKSMANSHIP OBSERVER SNIPER COURSE IS AN ANNUAL REQUIRED QUALIFICATION FOR SPECIAL REACTION TEAM MARINES.







