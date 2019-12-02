(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 02 December 2019

    UNITED STATES

    12.02.2019

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Greg Cerny 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    In an effort to demonstrate innovative prototypes that use commercial 5G technologies as a way to augment future military capabilities, the Department of Defense chose Hill Air Force Base and three other U.S. military bases including Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington; Naval Base San Diego and Marine Corps Logistics Base Albany, Georgia. as a test bed for 5G technology.

    AUDIO INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 02 December 2019, by SSgt Greg Cerny, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

