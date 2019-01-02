Budget for Baby workshop spot was produced to support on base Fleet & Family and bring awareness to local resources.
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2019
|Date Posted:
|12.02.2019 05:01
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|61633
|Filename:
|1912/DOD_107485915.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Artist
|Jordan KirkJohnson
|Composer
|Jordan KirkJohnson
|Conductor
|Jordan KirkJohnson
|Album
|Budget for Baby
|Track #
|1
|Disc #
|1
|Year
|2019
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|FPO, IT
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Budget for Baby Spot, by PO2 Jordan KirkJohnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT