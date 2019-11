Marine Minute

CORPORAL NATHAN HALL WITH YOUR MARINE MINUTE.





U.S. MARINES RECENTLY HAD THE CHANCE TO SNIFF OUT THE BEST JOINT OPERATIONAL CAPABILITY LEARNING OPPORTUNITY, ALONGSIDE THEIR JAPAN MARITIME SELF DEFENSE FORCE COUNTERPARTS.



U.S. MARINE CORPS MILITARY WORKING DOGS WITH HEADQUARTERS AND HEADQUARTERS SQUADRON AND THE JMSDF SOLDIERS CONDUCTED MILITARY WORKING DOG DETECTION TRAINING AT MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI. THE PROVOST MARSHAL’S OFFICE MILITARY WORKING DOGS TRAIN ALMOST FOUR HOURS EVERY DAY DEPENDING ON THE SPECIFICS OF THE WORKING DOG. THEY TRAIN FOR REAL LIFE SCENARIOS, PATROLLING, ODOR DETECTION AND TO INCREASE PHYSICAL FITNESS.



U.S. MARINE CORPS 1ST LT. JUSTIN WEAVER SAID THAT IN THE FUTURE, THERE MAY BE THE OPPORTUNITY FOR PMO MARINES FROM MCAS IWAKUNI TO USE JMSDF FACILITIES FOR MORE BILATERAL EXERCISES AND TO FURTHER BUILD UPON THEIR FIRMLY ROOTED RELATIONSHIP WITH THE JMSDF.





FOR MORE NEWS AROUND THE CORPS GO TO MARINES.MIL.