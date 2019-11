Marine Minute

I'M CORPORAL NATHAN HALL WITH YOUR MARINE MINUTE.





MARINES WITH MARINE ROTATIONAL FORCE-EUROPE, RECENTLY PARTICIPATED IN THE COLD-WEATHER TRAINING IN NORWAY.



MARINES PERFORMED ICE-BREAKING DRILLS, WHICH INCLUDED JUMPING IN COLD WATER WHILE CARRYING A HEAVY PACK AND THEN BREAKING THROUGH THE ICE, ALLOWING THEIR MINDS AND BODIES TO ADAPT TO THE COLD SHOCK.



THE GOAL IS FOR MARINES TO BECOME PROFICIENT IN THE SKILLS NECESSARY TO SURVIVE IN COLD WEATHER CONDITIONS.



MARINE ROTATIONAL FORCE-EUROPE FOCUSES ON REGIONAL ENGAGEMENTS THROUGHOUT EUROPE, BY CARRYING OUT VARIOUS EXERCISES, SUCH AS ARCTIC COLD-WEATHER TRAINING, MOUNTAIN-WARFARE TRAINING, AND MILITARY-TO-MILITARY ENGAGEMENTS, WHICH ENHANCE OVERALL COOPERATION BETWEEN THE MARINE CORPS AND ITS ALLIES.



CURRENT AND FUTURE OPERATIONS AND PLANS ARE DESIGNED TO FIRMLY POSITION MARINE CORPS RELEVANCE IN EUROPE, AFRICA AND BEYOND, MAINTAINING OUR HISTORIC RELATIONSHIPS.



