(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    7 November 2019 Radio News Update

    7 November 2019 Radio News Update

    SOUTH KOREA

    11.06.2019

    Audio by Spc. Lamont Shavers 

    AFN Daegu

    This is a locally produced two minute newscast.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.06.2019
    Date Posted: 11.26.2019 20:51
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 61569
    Filename: 1911/DOD_107473371.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Year 2019
    Genre Blues
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 7 November 2019 Radio News Update, by SPC Lamont Shavers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Radio
    AFN
    AFN Daegu

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio
  • Flag/Report Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT