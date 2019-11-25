(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 25 November 2019

    UNITED STATES

    11.25.2019

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Miguel Rosario 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Today's story: In the first round of promotions based solely on performance, 530 SMSgts were selected from more than 2,500 eligible for promotion to CMSgt, a promotion rate of nearly 21%.

