(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    The Pillars - Resiliency Tips – Holiday Health

    The Pillars - Resiliency Tips – Holiday Health

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    10.22.2019

    Audio by Robert Mehal 

    363rd ISR Wing

    Tech Sgt. Jacqulyn Rider, NCOIC of religious affairs, 363d Intelligence Surveillance, and Reconnaissance Wing brings us this week's resiliency tip.
    Maj. Matt Clouse, wing chaplain, Maj. (Dr.) Reed Reichwald, wing psychologist/Surgeon General, Tech. Sgt. Johanna Ackerberg, and Tech. Sgt. Jacqulyn Rider of the 363d Intelligence Surveillance, and Reconnaissance Wing, Airman Resilience Team, continue a series of brief informative resiliency tips, this week’s tip is on “Holiday Health.”
    On each weekly resiliency tip, the 363d ISR Wing Airmen Resilience Team highlights a brief resilience topic, which will assist you in being a better wingman, Airman, and leader! All of the available podcasts can be found on DVIDS, iTunes, and YouTube.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.22.2019
    Date Posted: 11.25.2019 13:14
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 61552
    Filename: 1911/DOD_107471701.mp3
    Length: 00:01:41
    Year 2019
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 13

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Pillars - Resiliency Tips – Holiday Health, by Robert Mehal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    #resiliency
    #363 ISRW
    #SIXTEENTH AIR FORCE
    #The Resiliency Tips

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio
  • Flag/Report Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT