Developing Mach-21 Airmen - Epi 21 – Command Team Town Hall

Welcome to episode #21 of Developing Mach-21 Airmen! In this episode, we’re featuring the audio from a recent Facebook Town Hall with the AETC Command Team where we sat down with Lt. Gen. Brad Webb and Chief Master Sgt. Juliet Gudgel and talked about a host of topics, including the First Command’s new mission, vision, and priorities. We also in depth in each of the four priority areas, which align with the letters of AETC:

Advance Force Development

Enhance Lethality & Readiness

Transform the Way We Learn

Cultivate an Environment of Excellence

We also took some questions from the viewers, including one asking for Lt. Gen. Webb’s favorite song to play on the guitar. Listen to find out.