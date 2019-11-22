Developing Mach-21 Airmen - Epi 21 – Command Team Town Hall

Welcome to episode #21 of Developing Mach-21 Airmen! In this episode, we’re featuring the audio from a recent Facebook Town Hall with the AETC Command Team where we sat down with Lt. Gen. Brad Webb and Chief Master Sgt. Juliet Gudgel and talked about a host of topics, including the First Command’s new mission, vision, and priorities. We also in depth in each of the four priority areas, which align with the letters of AETC:
Advance Force Development
Enhance Lethality & Readiness
Transform the Way We Learn
Cultivate an Environment of Excellence
We also took some questions from the viewers, including one asking for Lt. Gen. Webb’s favorite song to play on the guitar. Listen to find out.
