    Developing Mach-21 Airmen - Epi 21 – Command Team Town Hall

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TX, UNITED STATES

    11.22.2019

    Audio by Daniel Hawkins 

    Air Education and Training Command Public Affairs

    Welcome to episode #21 of Developing Mach-21 Airmen! In this episode, we’re featuring the audio from a recent Facebook Town Hall with the AETC Command Team where we sat down with Lt. Gen. Brad Webb and Chief Master Sgt. Juliet Gudgel and talked about a host of topics, including the First Command’s new mission, vision, and priorities. We also in depth in each of the four priority areas, which align with the letters of AETC:
    Advance Force Development
    Enhance Lethality & Readiness
    Transform the Way We Learn
    Cultivate an Environment of Excellence
    We also took some questions from the viewers, including one asking for Lt. Gen. Webb’s favorite song to play on the guitar. Listen to find out.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    This work, Developing Mach-21 Airmen - Epi 21 – Command Team Town Hall, by Daniel Hawkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

