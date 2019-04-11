(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Edwards: Beyond The Test Episode 1 - Wendy Peterson

    EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    11.04.2019

    Audio by Dawn Waldman 

    412th Test Wing Public Affairs

    Guest Wendy Peterson, an aerospace engineer discusses her life and passion as the Weapons Flight Chief for the 775th Flight Test Squadron.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.04.2019
    Date Posted: 11.22.2019 13:41
    Category: Interviews
    Length: 00:15:26
    Year 2019
    Genre Podcast
    Location: EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Edwards: Beyond The Test Episode 1 - Wendy Peterson, by Dawn Waldman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    podcast
    weapon
    edwards air force base
    air force
    warfighter
    eafb
    test

