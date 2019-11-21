(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Disaster Management Exchage 2019 Radio News

    KILAUEA MILITARY CAMP, HI, UNITED STATES

    11.21.2019

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Elizabeth Taranto 

    Defense Media Activity - Pacific   

    Every year, the U.S. Army Pacific Command holds an exchange with the People's Liberation Army of China, sharing knowledge and skills applicable to disaster management in the pacific, and establishing a standard should a natural disaster occur. This year the exchange was held at Kilauea Military Camp in Hawaii.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.21.2019
    Date Posted: 11.22.2019 02:31
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 61522
    Filename: 1911/DOD_107463709.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2019
    Genre NEWS
    Location: KILAUEA MILITARY CAMP, HI, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Disaster Management Exchage 2019 Radio News, by SSgt Elizabeth Taranto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AFN Hawaii
    DMA Pacific
    Radio News
    Disaster Management Exchange
    chinaDME2019
    2019chinaDME

