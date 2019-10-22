(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Cowboy Smart Money - Episode 4 "TSP 101"

    CHEYENNE, WY, UNITED STATES

    10.22.2019

    Audio by Tech. Sgt. Jacqueline Marshall 

    Wyoming National Guard

    On our fourth episode, we discuss the Thrift Savings Plan program or better known as the TSP. Capt. Holscher and Glenn Lyons help you better understand your investment with some helpful tips, common mistakes, and ways you can maximize your TSP retirement plan. Cowboy Smart Money is a podcast provided to enhance the financial strength and resilience of Service Members in the State of Wyoming.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cowboy Smart Money - Episode 4 "TSP 101", by TSgt Jacqueline Marshall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    tsp
    thrift savings plan

