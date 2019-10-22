Cowboy Smart Money - Episode 4 "TSP 101"

On our fourth episode, we discuss the Thrift Savings Plan program or better known as the TSP. Capt. Holscher and Glenn Lyons help you better understand your investment with some helpful tips, common mistakes, and ways you can maximize your TSP retirement plan. Cowboy Smart Money is a podcast provided to enhance the financial strength and resilience of Service Members in the State of Wyoming.