Bahrain Beat: NSA Bahrain's Town Hall Meeting

This audio file was produced from AFN Bahrain as its local newscast, which airs daily on 106.3 “The Eagle”.



MANAMA, Bahrain (November 21, 2019) Recently, NSA Bahrain conducted a Town Hall Meeting hosted by NSA Bahrain’s Commanding Officer, Captain Greg Smith. The speakers included representatives from Department of Defense Education Activity, Human Resource, and Medical. Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Sylvia Nealy reports from AFN Bahrain.