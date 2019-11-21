(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Bahrain Beat: NSA Bahrain's Town Hall Meeting

    Bahrain Beat: NSA Bahrain's Town Hall Meeting

    BAHRAIN

    11.21.2019

    Audio by Petty Officer 1st Class Sylvia Nealy 

    AFN Bahrain

    This audio file was produced from AFN Bahrain as its local newscast, which airs daily on 106.3 “The Eagle”.

    MANAMA, Bahrain (November 21, 2019) Recently, NSA Bahrain conducted a Town Hall Meeting hosted by NSA Bahrain’s Commanding Officer, Captain Greg Smith. The speakers included representatives from Department of Defense Education Activity, Human Resource, and Medical. Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Sylvia Nealy reports from AFN Bahrain.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.21.2019
    Date Posted: 11.21.2019 01:39
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 61495
    Filename: 1911/DOD_107459200.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Year 2019
    Genre News
    Location: BH
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bahrain Beat: NSA Bahrain's Town Hall Meeting, by PO1 Sylvia Nealy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    AFN Bahrain
    NSA Bahrain
    Naval Branch Health Clinic - Bahrain

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio
  • Flag/Report Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT