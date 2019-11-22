On this Pacific Pulse maritime forces, participate in Exercise Pacific Vanguard and the Secretary of Defense visits the Philippines.
|Date Taken:
|11.21.2019
|Date Posted:
|11.21.2019 01:15
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|61493
|Filename:
|1911/DOD_107459168.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Year
|2019
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Pacific Pulse: 22 November, 2019, by Cpl Maxwell Gargas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT