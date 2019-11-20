Today's story: A new security measure is coming to the Thrift Savings Plan in December. All TSP participants must have validated contact information and use two-step authentication to log into personal TSP accounts starting in December.
|Date Taken:
|11.20.2019
|Date Posted:
|11.20.2019 13:21
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|61481
|Filename:
|1911/DOD_107456432.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Year
|2018
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|11
This work, Air Force Radio News 20 November 2019, by SSgt Braden Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT