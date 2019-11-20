(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 20 November 2019

    UNITED STATES

    11.20.2019

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Braden Anderson 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Today's story: A new security measure is coming to the Thrift Savings Plan in December. All TSP participants must have validated contact information and use two-step authentication to log into personal TSP accounts starting in December.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.20.2019
    Date Posted: 11.20.2019 13:21
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 20 November 2019, by SSgt Braden Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

