MARINES HAD THE OPPORTUNITY TO TEST THEIR AMPHIBIOUS READINESS CAPABILITIES THIS PAST WEEKEND ALONGSIDE INDIAN ARMY SOLDIERS.



EXERCISE TIGER TRIUMPH IMPROVES U.S.-INDIAN PARTNERSHIP, READINESS AND JOINT OPERATIONAL CAPABILITIES, AND TOOK PLACE ABOARD THE USS GERMANTOWN WHILE UNDERWAY IN THE BAY OF BENGAL.



IT GIVES THE U.S. MARINE CORPS AND INDIAN FORCES THE OPPORTUNITY TO WORK TOGETHER, EXCHANGE KNOWLEDGE AND LEARN FROM EACH OTHER ON A RANGE OF MILITARY OPERATIONS FROM HUMANITARIAN ASSISTANCE DISASTER RELIEF TO AMPHIBIOUS OPERATIONS.



"TIGER TRIUMPH IS A GREAT OPPORTUNITY TO STRENGTHEN OUR RELATIONS WITH INDIA, AND TO SHOW OUR ALLIES THAT EVERY SINGLE ONE OF OUR PARTNERSHIPS MATTER," SAID U.S. MARINE CORPS CPL. FABIAN KOVAC-LEMBCKE.



THROUGH EXERCISES LIKE THIS THE MARINE CORPS REMAINS A CONSTANT FORCE IN READINESS, STANDING BY TO RESPOND AT ANY TIME OR PLACE.



