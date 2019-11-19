(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 19 November 2019

    UNITED STATES

    11.19.2019

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Braden Anderson 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Today's story: More than 3900 troops make up the National Guard cyber element including full and part time units that work directly for U.S. Cyber Command.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.19.2019
    Date Posted: 11.19.2019 12:54
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 61464
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 19 November 2019, by SSgt Braden Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Louisiana
    teams
    systems
    cyber
    Texas
    elections
    AFRN
    cyberattack defense

    • LEAVE A COMMENT