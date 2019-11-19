Today's story: More than 3900 troops make up the National Guard cyber element including full and part time units that work directly for U.S. Cyber Command.
|Date Taken:
|11.19.2019
|Date Posted:
|11.19.2019 12:54
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|61464
|Filename:
|1911/DOD_107452203.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Year
|2018
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|48
This work, Air Force Radio News 19 November 2019, by SSgt Braden Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT