13: What The Heck Do You Do?

Ever wondered what life is like outside of your AFSC? Ever see someone else’s uniform and think, “What the heck do you do?” In a new series of shows titled “What The Heck Do You Do?”, come along with A1C Vasquez as she brings three Airmen from three very different squadrons together to fill in the gaps of the mission outside of your own workplace. This episode, hear from a jet engine mechanic, dental technician, and a force support professional (food services, mortuary affairs, fitness, and more!).