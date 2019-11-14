(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    13: What The Heck Do You Do?

    NJ, UNITED STATES

    11.14.2019

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Briana Cespedes 

    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst Public Affairs

    Ever wondered what life is like outside of your AFSC? Ever see someone else’s uniform and think, “What the heck do you do?” In a new series of shows titled “What The Heck Do You Do?”, come along with A1C Vasquez as she brings three Airmen from three very different squadrons together to fill in the gaps of the mission outside of your own workplace. This episode, hear from a jet engine mechanic, dental technician, and a force support professional (food services, mortuary affairs, fitness, and more!).

    AUDIO INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 13: What The Heck Do You Do?, by A1C Briana Cespedes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

