This audio file was produced from AFN Bahrain as its local newscast, which airs daily on 106.3 “The Eagle”.
MANAMA, Bahrain (Oct. 22, 2019) Commanding Officer, Capt. Greg Smith speaks about upcoming Halloween events on NSA Bahrain. Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Tristan Collop reports from AFN Bahrain.
|Date Taken:
|10.22.2019
|Date Posted:
|11.19.2019 07:45
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|61451
|Filename:
|1911/DOD_107450924.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Year
|2019
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|BH
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Bahrain Beat: CO Show, by PO3 Tristan Collop, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT