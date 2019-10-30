(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    ScreenPlay ep. 70: Favorite Horror Movies

    ScreenPlay ep. 70: Favorite Horror Movies

    GERMANY

    10.30.2019

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Stephen Dornbos and Master Sgt. Erick Ritterby

    AFN Bavaria

    This installment of ScreenPlay aired Wednesday, October 30, 2019. Hosts Stephen Dornbos and Erick Ritterby discuss their top two, favorite horror movies as well as their least favorite.

    ScreenPlay is a 2 minute radio report regarding topics for anything on a screen, which includes movies, television, computers, and portable devices. The reporting format is an informal, engaged discussion between two or more broadcasters that still pushes awareness for venues and resources that Soldiers may take advantage of while overseas.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.30.2019
    Date Posted: 11.20.2019 05:20
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 61448
    Filename: 1911/DOD_107450837.mp3
    Length: 00:02:42
    Year 2019
    Genre Blues
    Location: DE
    TAGS

    radio
    AFN
    podcast
    commentary
    Erick Ritterby
    Stephen Dornbos
    ScreenPlay
    favorite horror movies

    • LEAVE A COMMENT