ScreenPlay ep. 69: Groundhog Day (Review)

This installment of ScreenPlay aired Monday, October 28, 2019. Hosts Stephen Dornbos and Erick Ritterby discuss the classic comedy "Groundhog Day," which stars Bill Murray and is directed by his fellow, Ghostbusters alumni, Harold Ramis.



ScreenPlay is a 2 minute radio report regarding topics for anything on a screen, which includes movies, television, computers, and portable devices. The reporting format is an informal, engaged discussion between two or more broadcasters that still pushes awareness for venues and resources that Soldiers may take advantage of while overseas.