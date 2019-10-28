This installment of ScreenPlay aired Monday, October 28, 2019. Hosts Stephen Dornbos and Erick Ritterby discuss the classic comedy "Groundhog Day," which stars Bill Murray and is directed by his fellow, Ghostbusters alumni, Harold Ramis.
ScreenPlay is a 2 minute radio report regarding topics for anything on a screen, which includes movies, television, computers, and portable devices. The reporting format is an informal, engaged discussion between two or more broadcasters that still pushes awareness for venues and resources that Soldiers may take advantage of while overseas.
|Date Taken:
|10.28.2019
|Date Posted:
|11.20.2019 05:21
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|61446
|Filename:
|1911/DOD_107450835.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:17
|Year
|2019
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, ScreenPlay ep. 69: Groundhog Day (Review), by SSG Stephen Dornbos and MSG Erick Ritterby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
