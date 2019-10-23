ScreenPlay ep. 67: Martin Scorsese Hates the Marvel Movies

This installment of ScreenPlay aired Wednesday, October 23, 2019. Hosts Stephen Dornbos and Erick Ritterby discuss recent comments by Martin Scorsese and his dislike for the MCU movies (Marvel Cinematic Universe) and how he believes they have brought down the viewership for non-action films.



