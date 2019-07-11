(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Bahrain Beat: Ask the Therapist - Preparing for the Holidays

    BAHRAIN

    11.07.2019

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class Christopher OGrady 

    AFN Bahrain

    This audio file was produced from AFN Bahrain as its local newscast, which airs daily on 106.3 “The Eagle”.

    MANAMA, Bahrain (Nov. 7, 2019) Ms. Wheeler spoke about how to be mentally and financially prepared for the holidays during our weekly show "Ask the Therapist." Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Christopher M. O'Grady reports from AFN Bahrain.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bahrain Beat: Ask the Therapist - Preparing for the Holidays, by PO3 Christopher OGrady, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Ask the Therapist
    Bahrain Beat

