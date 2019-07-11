Bahrain Beat: Ask the Therapist - Preparing for the Holidays

This audio file was produced from AFN Bahrain as its local newscast, which airs daily on 106.3 “The Eagle”.



MANAMA, Bahrain (Nov. 7, 2019) Ms. Wheeler spoke about how to be mentally and financially prepared for the holidays during our weekly show "Ask the Therapist." Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Christopher M. O'Grady reports from AFN Bahrain.