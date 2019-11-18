Air Force Radio News 18 November 2019

In a span of eight demanding months, four 62nd Fighter Squadron student pilots — two U.S. and two Norwegian — will learn the ins-and-outs of the F-35A Lightning II as they train through the first-ever allied F-35 basic flight course, or B-course, beginning as novices and developing into proficient and lethal fighter pilots.
