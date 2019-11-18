(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Air Force Radio News 18 November 2019

    Air Force Radio News 18 November 2019

    UNITED STATES

    11.18.2019

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Greg Cerny 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    In a span of eight demanding months, four 62nd Fighter Squadron student pilots — two U.S. and two Norwegian — will learn the ins-and-outs of the F-35A Lightning II as they train through the first-ever allied F-35 basic flight course, or B-course, beginning as novices and developing into proficient and lethal fighter pilots.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.18.2019
    Date Posted: 11.18.2019 14:53
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 61379
    Filename: 1911/DOD_107449457.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2019
    Genre Blues
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 44

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 18 November 2019, by SSgt Greg Cerny, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    course
    pilot
    fighter
    allies
    f-35
    allied
    air force
    ally
    norwegian
    AFRN

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio
  • Flag/Report Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT