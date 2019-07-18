(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    2019 National Guard Best Warrior Competition

    2019 National Guard Best Warrior Competition

    CAMP GRUBER, OK, UNITED STATES

    07.18.2019

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Brian Schroeder 

    Oklahoma National Guard

    The Army National Guard Best Competition is the culminating test for the top 14 Noncommissioned Officers and Soldiers from seven regions across the nation who compete in a week-long test of soldiering skills and abilities to take home the title of 2019 Army National Guard Soldier and NCO of the Year. The following is an audio journey through the grueling competition.

    Date Taken: 07.18.2019
    Date Posted: 11.18.2019 15:03
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:28:51
    Artist Staff Sgt. Brian Schroeder
    Album 2019 National Guard Best Warrior Competition
    Year 2019
    Genre Podcast
    Location: CAMP GRUBER, OK, US 
    Best Warrior Competition
    Best Warrior
    Oklahoma National Guard
    OK Guard
    BestWarriorOkla2019
    2019 Army National Guard Best Warrior
    The OK Guard Show

