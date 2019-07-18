2019 National Guard Best Warrior Competition

The Army National Guard Best Competition is the culminating test for the top 14 Noncommissioned Officers and Soldiers from seven regions across the nation who compete in a week-long test of soldiering skills and abilities to take home the title of 2019 Army National Guard Soldier and NCO of the Year. The following is an audio journey through the grueling competition.
