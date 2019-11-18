Interview-based podcast with leaders, innovators, and influencers on the law, leadership, and best practices of the day. We explore all areas of military legal practice, connecting the dots from the tactical to the strategic, and push the boundaries of innovation through the speed of relevance.
Air Force Judge Advocate Generals School Podcast - 3. 10 Leadership Legacy Lessons with Colonel Cynthia Kearley - Part 2, by Maj. Richard Hanrahan
