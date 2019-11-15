The 423rd Medical Squadron commander talks about her leadership philosophy and the value of knowing your people when lives are on the line.
|Date Taken:
|11.15.2019
|Date Posted:
|11.15.2019 10:17
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|61349
|Filename:
|1911/DOD_107441894.mp3
|Length:
|00:09:54
|Year
|2019
|Location:
|GB
|Web Views:
|13
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 1: Surgical Leadership w/ Lt. Col Elizabeth Hoettels, by TSgt Aaron Thomasson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT