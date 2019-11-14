The U.S. military finds itself at a flashpoint, shifting from a period focused overwhelmingly on violent extremism to state competition.
It won’t be tanks, planes and ships that are the central differentiator in tomorrow’s conflicts, but the disruption of the ability of the U.S. to link and choreograph those elements together — a concept the Air Force is intently focused on.
|Date Taken:
|11.14.2019
|Date Posted:
|11.14.2019 13:08
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|61338
|Filename:
|1911/DOD_107439231.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Year
|2019
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|23
This work, Air Force Radio News November 14 2019, by SSgt Greg Cerny, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT