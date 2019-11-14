(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News November 14 2019

    UNITED STATES

    11.14.2019

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Greg Cerny 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    The U.S. military finds itself at a flashpoint, shifting from a period focused overwhelmingly on violent extremism to state competition.

    It won’t be tanks, planes and ships that are the central differentiator in tomorrow’s conflicts, but the disruption of the ability of the U.S. to link and choreograph those elements together — a concept the Air Force is intently focused on.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News November 14 2019, by SSgt Greg Cerny, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

