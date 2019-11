Marine Minute

MARINES WITH 2ND MARINE DIVISION, TESTED THE COMMANDANT’S NEW VISION IN THE CORPS, DURING THE LARGEST EXERCISE SINCE THE COLD WAR.



THE EXERCISE FOCUSES ON STAYING AHEAD OF THE GROWING MILITARY PROWESS OF CHINA AND RUSSIA, AND TOOK PLACE AT THE MARINE CORPS AIR-GROUND COMBAT CENTER at TWENTYNINE PALMS IN CALIFORNIA’S MOJAVE DESERT.



WHILE BASED IN NORTH CAROLINA THE 2ND MARINE DIVISION SQUARED OFF AGAINST LOCALLY-BASED TROOPS IN THE 7TH AND 4TH MARINE REGIMENTS ALONG WITH BRITISH ROYAL MARINES’, 40 COMMANDO BATTLE GROUP AND THE ROYAL CANADIAN AIR FORCE 408 TACTICAL HELICOPTER SQUADRON.



COMMANDANT OF THE MARINE CORPS, GENERAL DAVID H. BERGER SAID quote, “THE IMPERATIVE IS TO TRAIN IN ALL WAR FIGHTING DOMAINS, UNDERSTANDING WHAT WE LOOK LIKE IN THE ELECTROMAGNETIC SPECTRUM, AND EVOLVE OUR NOISE, LIGHT AND WAR FIGHTING DISCIPLINES THAT WILL MAKE US SUCCESSFUL IN BATTLE.” end quote

This exercise trains Marines to be ready for any fight.



