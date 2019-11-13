The Contracting Experience Podcast - Episode 20: Air Force Installation Contracting Center – Brig. Gen. Alice Trevino

This episode features Air Force Installation Contracting Center Commander, Brig. Gen. Alice Trevino. Trevino talks about AFICC’s mission and how she encourages her teams to be “Change Agents”. She is an active promoter of continuous learning and development of the acquisition workforce and emphasizes the importance of communication at all levels. Trevino is a gracious supporter of the podcast and shares her vision on critical thinking, failing and learning fast, and empowering the workforce.
Acronyms:
AFICC – Air Force Installation Contracting Center
AFIMSC – Air Force Installation Mission Support Center
AFMC – Air Force Materiel Command
AFDW – Air Force District of Washington
WOATS – Worldwide Operational Acquisition Training Summit
AFLCMC – Air Force Life Cycle Management Center
CONS – Contracting Squadron
JB MDL – Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst
