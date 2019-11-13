The Contracting Experience Podcast - Episode 20: Air Force Installation Contracting Center – Brig. Gen. Alice Trevino

This episode features Air Force Installation Contracting Center Commander, Brig. Gen. Alice Trevino. Trevino talks about AFICC’s mission and how she encourages her teams to be “Change Agents”. She is an active promoter of continuous learning and development of the acquisition workforce and emphasizes the importance of communication at all levels. Trevino is a gracious supporter of the podcast and shares her vision on critical thinking, failing and learning fast, and empowering the workforce.



Acronyms:



AFICC – Air Force Installation Contracting Center

AFIMSC – Air Force Installation Mission Support Center

AFMC – Air Force Materiel Command

AFDW – Air Force District of Washington

WOATS – Worldwide Operational Acquisition Training Summit

AFLCMC – Air Force Life Cycle Management Center

CONS – Contracting Squadron

JB MDL – Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst