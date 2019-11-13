(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    The Contracting Experience Podcast - Episode 20: Air Force Installation Contracting Center – Brig. Gen. Alice Trevino

    The Contracting Experience Podcast - Episode 20: Air Force Installation Contracting Center – Brig. Gen. Alice Trevino

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    11.13.2019

    Courtesy Audio

    Air Force Materiel Command

    This episode features Air Force Installation Contracting Center Commander, Brig. Gen. Alice Trevino. Trevino talks about AFICC’s mission and how she encourages her teams to be “Change Agents”. She is an active promoter of continuous learning and development of the acquisition workforce and emphasizes the importance of communication at all levels. Trevino is a gracious supporter of the podcast and shares her vision on critical thinking, failing and learning fast, and empowering the workforce.

    Acronyms:

    AFICC – Air Force Installation Contracting Center
    AFIMSC – Air Force Installation Mission Support Center
    AFMC – Air Force Materiel Command
    AFDW – Air Force District of Washington
    WOATS – Worldwide Operational Acquisition Training Summit
    AFLCMC – Air Force Life Cycle Management Center
    CONS – Contracting Squadron
    JB MDL – Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.13.2019
    Date Posted: 11.13.2019 11:59
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 61317
    Filename: 1911/DOD_107434869.mp3
    Length: 00:37:05
    Year 2019
    Genre Podcast
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US 
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 53

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Contracting Experience Podcast - Episode 20: Air Force Installation Contracting Center – Brig. Gen. Alice Trevino, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    podcast
    contracting
    Air Force
    The Contracting Experience
    AFICC

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio
  • Flag/Report Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT