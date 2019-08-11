Veteran's Day Spot based off of National Guard Bureau Public Affair's speech.
Includes room at the end for tagout. Suggestions: Brought to you by the Montana Air National guard; We'd like to welcome back the deployers from the 120th Airlift Wing in Great Falls, MT.
|Date Taken:
|11.08.2019
|Date Posted:
|11.08.2019 13:26
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|61290
|Filename:
|1911/DOD_107423646.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Year
|2019
|Location:
|GREAT FALLS, MT, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, MTANG Veteran's Day Radio, by SSgt Brandy Burke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT