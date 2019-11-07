With up to $50 million in contracts on the line, non-traditional and small businesses are gathering in San Francisco to attend the Air Force Space Pitch Day.
|Date Taken:
|11.07.2019
|Date Posted:
|11.07.2019 09:25
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|61271
|Filename:
|1911/DOD_107417549.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Year
|2019
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|16
This work, Air Force Radio News 7 November 2019, by SSgt Greg Cerny, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT