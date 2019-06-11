(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Lab Life - Episode 17: Quantum

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    11.06.2019

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    Are you ready to dive into a world so small, it has its own field of study? Air Force Research Laboratory 1st Lt. Kaitlin Poole joins the podcast from Rome, NY to shed some light on the wonderfully intriguing world of quantum networking.

    TAGS

    podcast
    science
    technology
    Air Force Research Laboratory
    quantum
    Lab Life

