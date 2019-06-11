Are you ready to dive into a world so small, it has its own field of study? Air Force Research Laboratory 1st Lt. Kaitlin Poole joins the podcast from Rome, NY to shed some light on the wonderfully intriguing world of quantum networking.
|Date Taken:
|11.06.2019
|Date Posted:
|11.06.2019 10:55
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|61254
|Filename:
|1911/DOD_107412972.mp3
|Length:
|00:25:34
|Year
|2019
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|16
This work, Lab Life - Episode 17: Quantum, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT