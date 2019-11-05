(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Air Force Radio News 5 November 2019

    Air Force Radio News 5 November 2019

    UNITED STATES

    11.05.2019

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Timothy Dischinat 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Today's story: The legacy of Gen. Benjamin O. Davis Jr. was memorialized with the dedication of an airfield at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, CO.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.05.2019
    Date Posted: 11.05.2019 15:00
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 61238
    Filename: 1911/DOD_107408372.mp3
    Length: 00:00:59
    Year 2018
    Genre Blues
    Location: US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 5 November 2019, by SSgt Timothy Dischinat, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Airfield
    Tuskegee Airmen
    U.S. Air Force Academy
    Air Force Radio News
    AFRN
    General Benjamin Davis Jr

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio
  • Flag/Report Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT