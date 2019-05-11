(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    102nd Intelligence Wing Wellness Podcast Nov. 5, 2019

    OTIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MA, UNITED STATES

    11.05.2019

    Audio by Timothy Sandland 

    102nd Intelligence Wing   

    102nd Intelligence Wing Director of Psychological Health, Ms. Jill Garvin, speaks to Kathleen Shine-O’Brien, a licensed mental health counselor with a private practice in Sandwich, Mass. Kathleen is also the behavioral health consultant for the Samaritans on Cape Cod and the Islands, and Sharing Kindness, a non-profit who's mission is to raise suicide awareness through education, advocacy and prevention and to support survivors of suicide loss and all those who grieve.

