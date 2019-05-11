102nd Intelligence Wing Wellness Podcast Nov. 5, 2019

102nd Intelligence Wing Director of Psychological Health, Ms. Jill Garvin, speaks to Kathleen Shine-O’Brien, a licensed mental health counselor with a private practice in Sandwich, Mass. Kathleen is also the behavioral health consultant for the Samaritans on Cape Cod and the Islands, and Sharing Kindness, a non-profit who's mission is to raise suicide awareness through education, advocacy and prevention and to support survivors of suicide loss and all those who grieve.