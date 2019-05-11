102nd Intelligence Wing Director of Psychological Health, Ms. Jill Garvin, speaks to Kathleen Shine-O’Brien, a licensed mental health counselor with a private practice in Sandwich, Mass. Kathleen is also the behavioral health consultant for the Samaritans on Cape Cod and the Islands, and Sharing Kindness, a non-profit who's mission is to raise suicide awareness through education, advocacy and prevention and to support survivors of suicide loss and all those who grieve.
|Date Taken:
|11.05.2019
|Date Posted:
|11.05.2019 14:53
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|61236
|Filename:
|1911/DOD_107408343.mp3
|Length:
|00:28:23
|Location:
|OTIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 102nd Intelligence Wing Wellness Podcast Nov. 5, 2019, by Timothy Sandland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT