Marine Minute

Marine Minute



Marines are always striving to be in the best physical condition possible, so anything that gives a competitive edge is a plus.

Well good news, The Marine Corps Force Fitness Division launched an early release of the new web application called "FitForce"



"FitForce" is a web-based application used to create and disseminate strength and conditioning programs. The Force Fitness Division's resident Force Fitness Instructor and Strength Coach created the 'USMC workout of the day' program which is available through FitForce.

The application can be accessed at fitforce.aptima.com/mobile. Register by providing some information and begin training with this professional and systematic physical training program. The application is available to all Marines with internet access, whether a Force Fitness Instructor is available or not.



If you are a Force Fitness Instructor, you have access to the Force Fitness planner for progressive training programs through the application.



for more news around the Corps go to marines.mil.