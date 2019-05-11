(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Bahrain Beat: DoD Marrow Donor Program w/ Marines

    BAHRAIN

    11.05.2019

    Audio by Petty Officer 1st Class Sylvia Nealy 

    AFN Bahrain

    This audio file was produced from AFN Bahrain as its local newscast, which airs daily on 106.3 “The Eagle”.

    MANAMA, Bahrain (November 5, 2019) Recently, Lieutenant Kawika Segundo, a recruiter and donor match for the Department of Defense Marrow Donor Program, attached to Task Force 51-5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade Command, teamed up with the Fleet Anti-Terrorism Security Team Company Central Command or (FASTCENT), encouraged service members to register. Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Sylvia Nealy reports from AFN Bahrain.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.05.2019
    Category: Newscasts
