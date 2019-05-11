This audio file was produced from AFN Bahrain as its local newscast, which airs daily on 106.3 “The Eagle”.
MANAMA, Bahrain (November 5, 2019) Recently, Lieutenant Kawika Segundo, a recruiter and donor match for the Department of Defense Marrow Donor Program, attached to Task Force 51-5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade Command, teamed up with the Fleet Anti-Terrorism Security Team Company Central Command or (FASTCENT), encouraged service members to register. Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Sylvia Nealy reports from AFN Bahrain.
|Date Taken:
|11.05.2019
|Date Posted:
|11.05.2019 07:20
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|61217
|Filename:
|1911/DOD_107406317.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Year
|2019
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|BH
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Bahrain Beat: DoD Marrow Donor Program w/ Marines, by PO1 Sylvia Nealy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT