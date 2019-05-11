Bahrain Beat: DoD Marrow Donor Program w/ Marines

This audio file was produced from AFN Bahrain as its local newscast, which airs daily on 106.3 “The Eagle”.



MANAMA, Bahrain (November 5, 2019) Recently, Lieutenant Kawika Segundo, a recruiter and donor match for the Department of Defense Marrow Donor Program, attached to Task Force 51-5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade Command, teamed up with the Fleet Anti-Terrorism Security Team Company Central Command or (FASTCENT), encouraged service members to register. Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Sylvia Nealy reports from AFN Bahrain.