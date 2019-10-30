(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Bahrain Beat: 5k/3k Zombie Run

    BAHRAIN

    10.30.2019

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Destiny Cheek 

    AFN Bahrain

    This audio file was produced from AFN Bahrain as its local newscast, which airs daily on 106.3 “The Eagle”. MANAMA, Bahrain (Oct. 30, 2019) Morale Welfare and Recreation recently held a 5k/3k Zombie Run as part the Halloween holiday. Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Destiny Cheek reports from AFN Bahrain.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bahrain Beat: 5k/3k Zombie Run, by PO2 Destiny Cheek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

