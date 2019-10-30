This audio file was produced from AFN Bahrain as its local newscast, which airs daily on 106.3 “The Eagle”. MANAMA, Bahrain (Oct. 30, 2019) Morale Welfare and Recreation recently held a 5k/3k Zombie Run as part the Halloween holiday. Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Destiny Cheek reports from AFN Bahrain.
|Date Taken:
|10.30.2019
|Date Posted:
|11.05.2019 07:11
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|61211
|Filename:
|1911/DOD_107406113.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Year
|2018
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|BH
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Bahrain Beat: 5k/3k Zombie Run, by PO2 Destiny Cheek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT