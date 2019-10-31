AFW2 – Blue & Beyond - 001 - Why The Podcast

Across the Department of Defense, November is recognized as Warrior Care Month. A time for service members, families and community partners to shine a spot light on the programs and services available to the men and women who have and continue to serve our country. Here at the Air Force Wounded Warrior Program, we want to connect with all our warriors by using our first-ever podcast with guest Marsha Gonzales, Branch Chief of Warrior Care Support, to highlight the program’s mission and provide background information on how our program came to exist. The Air Force is leading the way in providing personalized restorative care to seriously wounded, ill and injured Airmen, caregivers and families and in doing so, developing a lasting culture of care.