The 25th annual CARAT Exercise in Brunei comes to a close and Marines in Okinawa conduct a Rapid Deployment Exercise.
|Date Taken:
|11.04.2019
|Date Posted:
|11.04.2019 02:13
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|61198
|Filename:
|1911/DOD_107402662.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Year
|2019
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Pacific Pulse: 05 November, 2019, by SA Belen Saldana, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
