    The MAINEiac Radio Show Episode XXXVII

    BANGOR, ME, UNITED STATES

    11.01.2019

    Audio by Master Sgt. Andrew Sinclair 

    101st Air Refueling Wing/Public Affairs

    Everybody has gotten where they are in life with help of friends and family. It's no known secret that the road to success has its ups and downs, but with support from those we rely on, we can make anything happen!

    Check out the latest episode of the MAINEiac Radio Show and hear how one individual hit a low spot in his life...but bounced back and was resilient through it all.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.01.2019
    Date Posted: 11.01.2019 09:53
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 61181
    Filename: 1911/DOD_107396435.mp3
    Length: 00:23:28
    Year 2019
    Location: BANGOR, ME, US 
    Web Views: 21
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 5

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The MAINEiac Radio Show Episode XXXVII, by MSgt Andrew Sinclair, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    resiliency
    air force
    maine air national guard
    pine tree state
    maineiac radio show
    tactical pause

